Temptation of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Desert

Commentary of the day : Saint Gregory the Great

"Just as through the disobedience of one person, Adam, the many were made sinners, so through the obedience of one person, Jesus Christ, the many will be made righteous" (Rm 5:19)



Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4,1-13.



Filled with the holy Spirit, Jesus returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit into the desert

for forty days, to be tempted by the devil. He ate nothing during those days, and when they were over he was hungry.

The devil said to him, "If you are the Son of God, command this stone to become bread."

Jesus answered him, "It is written, 'One does not live by bread alone.'"

Then he took him up and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in a single instant.

The devil said to him, "I shall give to you all this power and their glory; for it has been handed over to me, and I may give it to whomever I wish.

All this will be yours, if you worship me."

Jesus said to him in reply, "It is written: 'You shall worship the Lord, your God, and him alone shall you serve.'"

Then he led him to Jerusalem, made him stand on the parapet of the temple, and said to him, "If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down from here,

for it is written: 'He will command his angels concerning you, to guard you,'

and: 'With their hands they will support you, lest you dash your foot against a stone.'"

Jesus said to him in reply, "It also says, 'You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.'"

When the devil had finished every temptation, he departed from him for a time.