Temptation of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Desert
ChristourMessiah Commentary of the day : Saint Gregory the Great "Just as through the disobedience of one person, Adam, the many were made sinners, so through the obedience of one person, Jesus …More
ChristourMessiah Commentary of the day : Saint Gregory the Great
"Just as through the disobedience of one person, Adam, the many were made sinners, so through the obedience of one person, Jesus Christ, the many will be made righteous" (Rm 5:19)
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke4,1-13.
Filled with the holy Spirit, Jesus returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit into the desert
for forty days, to be tempted by the devil. He ate nothing during those days, and when they were over he was hungry.
The devil said to him, "If you are the Son of God, command this stone to become bread."
Jesus answered him, "It is written, 'One does not live by bread alone.'"
Then he took him up and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in a single instant.
The devil said to him, "I shall give to you all this power and their glory; for it has been handed over to me, and I may give it to whomever I wish.
All this will be yours, if you worship me."
Jesus said to him in reply, "It is written: 'You shall worship the Lord, your God, and him alone shall you serve.'"
Then he led him to Jerusalem, made him stand on the parapet of the temple, and said to him, "If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down from here,
for it is written: 'He will command his angels concerning you, to guard you,'
and: 'With their hands they will support you, lest you dash your foot against a stone.'"
Jesus said to him in reply, "It also says, 'You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.'"
When the devil had finished every temptation, he departed from him for a time.
Letter to the Romans 10,8-13.
Brothers and sisters: What does scripture say? "The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart" (that is, the word of faith that we preach),
for, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.
For one believes with the heart and so is justified, and one confesses with the mouth and so is saved.
For the scripture says, "No one who believes in him will be put to shame."
For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; the same Lord is Lord of all, enriching all who call upon him.
For "everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved."
