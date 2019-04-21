Christos Anesti (English, Greek)

Christ is risen from the dead, by death trampling down upon death, and to those in the tombs He has granted life. Χριστὸς ἀνέστη ἐκ νεκρῶν, θανάτῳ θάνατον πατήσας, καὶ τοῖς ἐν τοῖς μνήμασι, ζωὴν … More

Christ is risen from the dead, by death trampling down upon death, and to those in the tombs He has granted life. Χριστὸς ἀνέστη ἐκ νεκρῶν, θανάτῳ θάνατον πατήσας, καὶ τοῖς ἐν τοῖς μνήμασι, ζωὴν χαρισάμενος. Performed by the Holy Cross Choir. Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.