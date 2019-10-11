Clicks175

Forgive me Father, for I've eaten meat [or: I'm an idiot?].

Tesa
Catholic Sat on Twitter about Amazon Synod's Presser, Pedro Brito Guimarâes, Archbishop of Palmas (Brazil), says "ecological sins, also for the Church, are something new, we must start confessing …More
Catholic Sat on Twitter about Amazon Synod's Presser,
Pedro Brito Guimarâes, Archbishop of Palmas (Brazil), says "ecological sins, also for the Church, are something new, we must start confessing them."
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up