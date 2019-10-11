Clicks175
Forgive me Father, for I've eaten meat [or: I'm an idiot?].
Catholic Sat on Twitter about Amazon Synod's Presser, Pedro Brito Guimarâes, Archbishop of Palmas (Brazil), says "ecological sins, also for the Church, are something new, we must start confessing …More
