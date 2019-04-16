Good Friday Meditation part 3: Christ has Primacy over Death

Christ has the primacy in all things, including death! He lay down His life on His own first. Historically, He did so at the First Mass (Last Supper). Sacramentally, He does so at every Mass in the … More



Christ has the primacy in all things, including death! He lay down His life on His own first. Historically, He did so at the First Mass (Last Supper). Sacramentally, He does so at every Mass in the double consecration. Thus, His enemies could do nothing to Him that He had not already done to Himself and permitted to them. We must imitate Him: only when we are ready to die with Christ for love shall we be ready to live with Christ and respond to the Father's love. For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest