Clicks34

Catholic Sat - Pope Francis praying before Our Blessed Lord, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Maputo, dedicated to the Immaculate Conception, Patroness and Queen of Portugal.

Seidenspinner
Catholic Sat on Twitter: "Pope Francis praying before Our Blessed Lord, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Maputo, dedicated to the Immaculate Conception, Patroness and Queen of Portugal. twitter.com/…More
Catholic Sat on Twitter: "Pope Francis praying before Our Blessed Lord, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Maputo, dedicated to the Immaculate Conception, Patroness and Queen of Portugal. twitter.com/…/116963989000018…"
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up