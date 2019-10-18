CLANS UNITED: The Remnant & LifeSiteNews

On the famous Borgo Pio in Rome, LIfeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen interviews Remnant editor-in-chief Michael J. Matt. Think the 'Unite the Clans' initiative is pie-in-the-sky nonsense? Well,… More

#AmazonSynod #ToHellWithVaticanII On the famous Borgo Pio in Rome, LIfeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen interviews Remnant editor-in-chief Michael J. Matt. Think the 'Unite the Clans' initiative is pie-in-the-sky nonsense? Well, think again! It's already happening. Shot during the Amazon Synod, this interview covers everything from the 'ugly traditionalist,' to #UniteTheClans , to the history of the traditional Catholic movement and to the establishment of a united Catholic front against the anti-Christians who hate everything we all believe. Please Support Remnant TV remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Please Support LIfeSiteNews www.lifesitenews.com