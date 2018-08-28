Church Crisis: Infiltration of Communism & Homosexuals & now a Time for Purification

Clicks188Church Crisis: Infiltration of Communism & Homosexuals & now a Time for Purification
Clicks188
The Church has been infiltrated by bad men. Communists, freemasons, homosexuals. This was going on long before the Second Vatican Council. What we need to do is endure. Pray, fast, take the faith … More
Write a comment
I usually love these homilies. I am shocked to hear those numbers quoted from the PA Grand Jury of priests and abused. I guess we need to hire those that produced the report to do an evaluation of the whole church so we can, beyond a doubt, get to the bottom of all of this. Maybe we should ask them whether or not Pope Francis knew about McCarrick.
Like
Bernie likes this.