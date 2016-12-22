Language

Gloria.TV News on the 22nd of December 2016

Gloria.TV News
Inventor of Christianity? On December 17th, the anti-Catholic Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, to whom Pope Francis talks regularly, revealed in La Repubblica how Francis answered the question which saint he prefers. Francis said, "The first is obviously Paul. He is the one who constructed our religion."
Holy Cannoli
Inventor of Christianity?

Which saint he (the Pope) prefers? Francis said, “The first is obviously Paul. He is the one who constructed our religion.”
And yet, Pope Francis chose as his namesake a beloved saint, Francis of Assisi, because he is “the man of poverty, the man of peace, the man who loves and protects creation.”
This is one of the problems I have with Papal interviews. There are no follow up questions.
1) If Pope

Petrusik
The fact that Francis repeatedly allows Scalfaro to appear as his official and non-contradicted mouthpiece, shows that Scalfaro is actually reporting the statements of Francis. It is the Francis deception to allow heresy to grow by letting speaking other in his place.
