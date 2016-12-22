Gloria.TV News on the 22nd of December 2016

Clicks1.6kGloria.TV News on the 22nd of December 2016
Inventor of Christianity? On December 17th, the anti-Catholic Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, to whom Pope Francis talks regularly, revealed in La Repubblica how Francis answered the question which saint he prefers. Francis said, “The first is … [More]
Inventor of Christianity?
Which saint he (the Pope) prefers? Francis said, “The first is obviously Paul. He is the one who constructed our religion.”
And yet, Pope Francis chose as his namesake a beloved saint, Francis of Assisi, because he is “the man of poverty, the man of peace, the man who loves and protects creation.”
This is one of the problems I have with Papal interviews. There are no follow up questions.
Start with these:
1) If Pope … [More]
