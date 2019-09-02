Take Up And Read the Old Not the New

In the 4th Session of the Council of Trent, the issue of the Sacred Scriptures themselves was considered in response to the Protestant revolt. After listing the divinely inspired books of the Bible, … More



In the 4th Session of the Council of Trent, the issue of the Sacred Scriptures themselves was considered in response to the Protestant revolt. After listing the divinely inspired books of the Bible, something, by the way, that is not revealed in the Bible itself and needs authority to determine, the Council stated: "If anyone does not accept as sacred and canonical the aforesaid books in their entirety and with all their parts, as they have been accustomed to be read in the Catholic Church and as they are contained in the old Latin Vulgate Edition, and knowingly and deliberately rejects the aforesaid traditions, let him be anathema." Notice at least two things here: (i) the Council links the list of inspired books as they are found "in their entirety and with all their parts" in a certain bible…namely, the OLD Latin Vulgate, the one purified by St. Jerome. (ii) The Council does not advocate any new version or revision of the Bible but rather sticks with what has been blessed by fruitful and continual use down through the ages, employing the descriptive OLD to the Latin Vulgate. Yet now we have sorts of NEW versions and REVISED versions... For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest