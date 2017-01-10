Gloria.TV News on the 10th of January 2017

Clicks169Gloria.TV News on the 10th of January 2017
Clicks169
Promoting Human Traffickers? In his traditional New Year address to the members of the diplomatic corps, Pope Francis praised Italy, Germany, Greece and Sweden for taking in millions of migrants, a policy that has been widely criticized as … [More]
Write a comment …
Iam sorry that Cardinal Muller cave in ,maybe he had a lot of pressure on him from somewhere .but here its not the number of people but the truth is important ,Jesus said "" Whats the use of gaining the world if you loose you soul ""
Like