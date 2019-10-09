TnT: Amazon Paganism in Rome, and Pope Francis

Taylor is back from Rome. He and Tim go live and talk about the Amazon pagan rites, idols, and symbols being displayed in Rome. They discuss the role of Francis moving forward and that the first 7 … More

Taylor is back from Rome. He and Tim go live and talk about the Amazon pagan rites, idols, and symbols being displayed in Rome. They discuss the role of Francis moving forward and that the first 7 years may set up the next 7 years. They call all laity and especially priests to be bold and speak out. Now is the time for action, honor, and Rosaries.