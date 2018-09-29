Daily Bible Reading 29 September 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks41Daily Bible Reading 29 September 2018 of Catholic Mass
Commentary of the day : Catechism of the Catholic Church "The angels of God ascend and descend on the Son of Man" Saint Michael, Saint Gabriel, and Saint Raphael, archangels - Feast Book of Daniel
Saint Michael, Saint Gabriel, and Saint Raphael, archangels - Feast
Book of Daniel 7:9-10.13-14.
As I watched : Thrones were set up and the Ancient One took his throne. His clothing was bright as snow, and the hair on his head as white as wool ; His throne was flames of fire, with wheels of burning fire.
A surging stream of fire flowed out from where he sat; Thousands upon thousands
