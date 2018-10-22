Daily Bible Reading 22 October 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks15Daily Bible Reading 22 October 2018 of Catholic Mass
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Teresa of Calcutta “What shall I do?” Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 12,13-21. Someone in the crowd said to Jesus, "Teacher, tell my brother… More
Letter to the Ephesians 2,1-10.
Brothers and sisters: You were dead in your transgressions and sins
in which you once lived following the age of this world, following the ruler of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the disobedient.
All of us once lived among them in the desires of our flesh, following the wishes of the flesh and the impulses, and we were by … More
