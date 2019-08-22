The Whip of Saint Peter Claver

Music has a profound effect on man… and can be used by devils to bewitch us. St. Peter Claver, not unlike Our Lord in the Gospel today cleansing the Temple of old, would prevent his converts from … More



For more please visit

The website sensusfidelium.us

To donate please visit

Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible Music has a profound effect on man… and can be used by devils to bewitch us. St. Peter Claver, not unlike Our Lord in the Gospel today cleansing the Temple of old, would prevent his converts from returning to the drums and bad dancing by pulling out his scourge to break up their immoral gatherings and destroy their drums…Would that we had a St. Peter Claver in our lives, a saint who would visit our homes with his scourge to destroy the bad music found there replacing it with the ordered music of old… Gregorian Chants, choral and polyphonic works as well as good classical pieces that have proven themselves to order the mind and heart to think and act well, bringing Glory to God and true refreshment to the human soul. (Much of the information for the sermon today came from Fr. Basil Nortz, ORC talks on “Music and Morality”.)For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.usTo donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible