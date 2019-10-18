Clicks93

eager_monk - Twitter is tagging this video as "sensitive material", to make it impossible to it to spread. This took place INSIDE OF A VATICAN CHURCH, in front of the Tabernacle!

Tesa
31
eager_monk on Twitter: "Twitter is tagging this video as "sensitive material", to make it impossible to it to spread. This took place INSIDE OF A VATICAN CHURCH, in front of the Tabernacle! twitter.…More
eager_monk on Twitter: "Twitter is tagging this video as "sensitive material", to make it impossible to it to spread. This took place INSIDE OF A VATICAN CHURCH, in front of the Tabernacle! twitter.com/…/118513571496032…"
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

mattsixteen24
You're looking at desecration and apostasy.
  • Report
Knights Of Christendom shares this.
Supposedly they are chanting this, but I don’t know for sure: “Inside the basket they have some earth and water. They are singing "everything is connected, like we are one... Everything is connected in this common house".Inside the basket they have some earth and water. They are singing "everything is connected, like we are one... Everything is connected in this common house".
  • Report
Knights Of Christendom
“Inside the basket they have some earth and water. They are singing "everything is connected, like we are one... Everything is connected in this common house".Inside the basket they have some earth and water. They are singing "everything is connected, like we are one... Everything is connected in this common house".
  • Report
One more comment from Knights Of Christendom
Knights Of Christendom
What am I looking at? lol What was that?
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up