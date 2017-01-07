10 Characters in the Bible You Might Not Have Known Were Black

Ein einfacher Christ 49 minutes ago

In Christ there are no differences among the believers. God loves all people from all races in the same way.

But this video is simply wrong in making all Egyptians to black Africans.

Simon from Cyrene was most probably a Jew.

And Ham, the father of Canaan, was not black either. Shame on those who misused the OT-story for their bad purposes!

Moses "Cushite" wife Zipporah was a Midianite (Exodus 2:16-21). In the context of Numbers 12:1 "Cushite" might refer to a tribe of the Midianites.

But they forgot to mention Ebed-melech (Jeremiah 38:7-13) who saved Jeremiah's life and who was most probably dark-skinned.