The Road Goes Ever On (Donald Swann/J. R. R. Tolkien) Stewart Hendrickson

Poems & Songs of Middle Earth - a song cycle by Donald Swann, text by J.R.R. Tolkien Stewart Hendrickson, Baritone; Theo Wee, Piano Performed Feb. 8, 1972, at Carleton College Concert Hall, Northfield, Minnesota. Recorded live on reel-to-reel tape by WCAL (St. Olaf College). Photography (Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Ireland, England) and video production by Stewart Hendrickson. Opening scene: Carleton College Concert Hall. Lyrics and other notes available: stewarthendrickson.com/theroadgoeseveron.html © 2012, Stewart Hendrickson, Seattle, WA 1-The Road Goes Ever On 2-Upon the Hearth the Fire is Red 3-In the Willow-Meads of Tasarinan 4-In Western Lands 5-Namarie 6-I Sit Beside the Fire 7-Errantry