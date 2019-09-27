Clicks60
Reviving Religious Life in Britain ~ Fr Armand De Malleray, FSSP
Vocations to the religious life have been down since the mid 20th century. Fr gives a vibrant and inspiring sermon to the youth to get in to the religious life. For more please visit www.radioimma…More
Vocations to the religious life have been down since the mid 20th century. Fr gives a vibrant and inspiring sermon to the youth to get in to the religious life. For more please visit www.radioimmaculata.org/various-podcast/fssp-conferences & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest
Fr’s new book on the holy Eucharist here: www.lumenfidei.ie/product/ego-eimi-it-is-i/
& here fssp.com/ego-eimi-fssp-p…
