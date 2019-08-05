Paul VI Acted in an "Illegal," "Unjust," And "Intolerant" Way The idea that the Church could have abolished the Old Latin Mass is absurd. That's what the former president of Una Voce International, … More

Paul VI Acted in an "Illegal," "Unjust," And "Intolerant" Way



The idea that the Church could have abolished the Old Latin Mass is absurd. That's what the former president of Una Voce International, James Bogle, told Gloria.tv. After the introduction of the New Mass by Paul VI in 1970, many thought mistakenly that the Traditional Rite had been banned. In contrast, Benedict XVI, in his Motu Proprio "Summorum Pontificum", stated that this rite was - quote - "never abolished". In retrospect, Bogle calls the de facto suppression of the Old Mass from 1970 to 2007 "illegal", "unjust", "uncharitable" and "intolerant."



Paul VI committed spiritual suicide



Bogle underlines that the Ancient Roman rite is the oldest among the nearly two dozen rites of the Church. The Roman Rite goes back to the Apostles and has its roots in the liturgy of the Jerusalem Temple. Quote: "To abolish this rite would be an act of cultural and spiritual suicide."



Paul VI was a cultural vandal



Bogle quoted the Anglican theologian Catherine Pickstock of Cambridge University, who commented on the cultural richness of the Old Mass. Pickstock goes so far as to say that the Old Rite has been the driving force behind Western art - including music, painting and architecture. Bogle explains that only a cultural vandal would want to abolish the Old Rite, regardless of their personal theological position.



The Old Rite is Uniquely Religious



For James Bogle, the true appeal of the Old Mass does not lie in superficial reasons, but in its spiritual depth. While the new liturgy is almost always celebrated in an eclectic manner, the Mass of ages conveys spirituality and religion in a completely unique way. That is why it attracts young people. James Bogle notes that the traditional liturgy is supported and loved by young people and that therefore it belongs to the future.