Francis Attacked

Gloria.TV News
Newspaper Thrown at Francis: Pope Francis was pelted with a newspaper on Monday before celebrating Mass in Santiago del Chile while driving in his Papa Mobile. Users commented on Gloria.tv that he … More
Sunamis 46
1.someone was unhappy
2.that's amoris
3.smile for the cameras and when they are gone
Reality shows up
Rafał_Ovile
To implement anti-papal Benedict XVI strategy at this stage of degradation of Petrine Office Francis' conscious and unconscious surrogates need to 1. title Francis "Pope Francis" and 2. maintain management of constant level of high emotional attention to just about anything except for Truths of the Catholic Faith.
