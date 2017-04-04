Language

Clicks
297
2017.04.04 Audience to the Convention on the 50th anniversary of Populorum Progressio

Mensajero Mariano
Pope Francis' prayer intentions for April 2017 - Youth 2017.04.04 Audience to the Convention on the 50th anniversary of Populorum Progressio 1:28:17 2017.04.02 Pope Francis in Mirandola - Meeting with earthquake-struck communities Emitido Hace 2 … [More]
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Note Con el Papa Francisco mentioned this post in Oración cantada en lenguas, con imposición de manos. Por el Padre Teodoro (Dirk Kranz).