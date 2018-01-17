Language

This is what German television is showing

AlexBKaiser
mattsixteen24
Sick. God continues to punish the Germans. Luther, Hitler, Merkel.
fzk5220
Jim Dorchak
I love the BLA BLA BLA part.
Uncle Joe
Obviously a made for TV commercial with actors and not actual Muslims. She's too pretty to be muzzie and where's that black rag muzzie women wear on their heads?

Why are they doing it? The actors are doing it for the $$$. The German Gov. is pushing it to try and placate the uneasiness of concerned citizenry who have already seen the lack of assimilation and the
increase in crime that is occurring in their country due to the infiltration.
onda
