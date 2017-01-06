The Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary ( 1 of 4 ) Prayed on Monday & Saturday.

Ana Luisa M.R 7 minutes ago

Archbishop Fulton Sheen said, " The rosary is the book of the blind, where souls see and there enact the greatest drama of love the world has ever known; it is the book of the simple, which initiates them into mysteries and knowledge more satisfying than the education of other men; it is the book of the aged, whose eyes close upon the shadow of this world, and open on the substance of the next. The power of the rosary is beyond description. "