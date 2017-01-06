The Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary ( 1 of 4 ) Prayed on Monday & Saturday.

Clicks161The Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary ( 1 of 4 ) Prayed on Monday & Saturday.
Clicks161
The Blessed Virgin Mary promised to Saint Dominic and to all who follow that "Whatever you ask in the Rosary will be granted." She left for all Christians Fifteen Promises to those who recite the Holy Rosary. Imparted to Saint Dominic and Blessed … [More]
Write a comment …
Archbishop Fulton Sheen said, "The rosary is the book of the blind, where souls see and there enact the greatest drama of love the world has ever known; it is the book of the simple, which initiates them into mysteries and knowledge more satisfying than the education of other men; it is the book of the aged, whose eyes close upon the shadow of this world, and open on the substance of the next. The power of the rosary is beyond description."
Like