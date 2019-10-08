Clicks73

Sharia law in Londonistan.

mattsixteen24
Woman stabbed to death. Impotent cops oblivious. Watch as the murderer (guy in brown) who stabbed her death comes back to make sure she is dead. twitter.com/…/118134320163603…More
Woman stabbed to death. Impotent cops oblivious.

Watch as the murderer (guy in brown) who stabbed her death comes back to make sure she is dead.

twitter.com/…/118134320163603…
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up