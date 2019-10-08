Clicks73
Sharia law in Londonistan.
Woman stabbed to death. Impotent cops oblivious. Watch as the murderer (guy in brown) who stabbed her death comes back to make sure she is dead. twitter.com/…/118134320163603…More
Woman stabbed to death. Impotent cops oblivious.
Watch as the murderer (guy in brown) who stabbed her death comes back to make sure she is dead.
twitter.com/…/118134320163603…
Watch as the murderer (guy in brown) who stabbed her death comes back to make sure she is dead.
twitter.com/…/118134320163603…