Clicks 170

My Gift To Climate Alarmists

This is my most concise expose of climate fraud. Please pass it around to everyone you know and your elected officials. The video is short, but cuts right to the heart of the matter.

Share Like More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

CatMuse 18 minutes ago Very very good! Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment