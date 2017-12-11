Language

Great new EWTN Discussion about Amoris

Tesa
World Over - FR GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of NY and ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of TheCatholicThing.org examine Pope Francis' recent "approval" of a specific … More
HerzMariae
Interesting how Royal and Murray praise the book "The Dictator Pope" (towards the end)
