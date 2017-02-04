Clicks189Saint Veronica
audiopedia. Saint Veronica (feast: February 4/July 12) was a pious woman of Jerusalem in the first century AD, according to Catholic tradition.[3] A celebrated saint in many pious Christian countries, the Acta Sanctorum published by the Bollan… [More]
We archaeologists often cite "the Golden Fleece" of Colchis and the myth of Theseus: someone suggests that may have been a work of fine byssus (see shardanaleo.blogspot.it/…/il-vello-doro-e…). But I would like to remember that "the golden fleece was, according to Greek mythology, the fleece (sheep's coat or ram) Golden Crisomallo, a winged ram able to fly, which Hermes gave to Nephele. The golden fleece was later stolen by Jason. He had the power to heal wounds" It's very distant from sea mollusk.
We think of Jesus on Mount Tabor and his seamless robe of fine byssus! How He appeared shining!!
According to Vigo, the art form was born 10,000 years ago in the ancient Middle East, and was brought to Sant’Antioco by Princess Berenice, the great-granddaughter of Herod the Great, during the second half of the First Century. “The Bible itself mentions indirectly the byssus,” she told Angela Corrias, a travel writer for Go Nomad. “Remember when it says that King Solomon appeared “shining” in public? Why do you think that is? He was wearing byssus-made clothes, that in the dark … [More]
The greek name Berenike become Veronica in Latin, confused with vera icona, i think
Mel Gibson's film The Passion of the Christ (2004) included an episode of Veronica wiping Jesus's face, although she is not referred to by name in the film (she is credited in the film as "Seraphia"). Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich, one of the inspirational sources to the cited movie, depicts a long and touching description of the St Veronica episode and she identifies the true name of St Veronica also as "Seraphia."[14]
Saint Veronica was mentioned in the reported visions of Jesus by Sister Marie of St Peter, a Carmelite nun who lived in Tours, France, and started the devotion to the Holy Face of Jesus. In 1844, Sister Marie reported that in a vision, she saw Saint Veronica wiping away the spit and mud from the face of Jesus with her veil on the way to Calvary. She said that sacrilegious and blasphemous acts today are adding to the spit and mud that Saint Veronica wiped away that day. … [More]