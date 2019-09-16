A Sorrowful Virago Needed to Change Eva to Ave

Last Sunday at the early Mass, we learned how when God first created the woman from Adam’s side, before the fall, Adam named her “Virago.” “Adam said: This now is bone of my bones, and flesh of my … More



Last Sunday at the early Mass, we learned how when God first created the woman from Adam's side, before the fall, Adam named her "Virago." "Adam said: This now is bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called woman [Virago], because she was taken out of man" (Genesis 2:23). Adam changed her name to Eve after they fell. But the name Virago is quite interesting and helpful in understanding what the Blessed Virgin Mary is all about. Amazingly, throughout the entire Holy Bible, this name only appears in this one place before the Fall. All the dictionaries I consulted, three in all, agree on its meaning: "a man-like, vigorous, heroic maiden; a female warrior, heroine." The woman made from Adam's side failed to live up to her name because she failed to be dependent … she did her own thing without any authority… seeking to become a god. As the Church along with all her fathers and doctors teach, Our Lady, the Blessed Virgin Mary, is indeed the Woman of Genesis 3:15. She is the Woman who restored all that it meant to be the Virago of man… the Virago of God. Since today, Sept 15th, is normally the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, let us, then, focus on the necessity of her sufferings to make this possible. The heroic Virago's sacrifice was needed to change Eva to an Ave so that the original Virago might come back and be completely dependent on God. It worked! The Ave of the Angel Gabriel did just that… made Blessed Virgin completely dependent and open to the necessary sacrifices such that the fall of Eva was reversed by this Ave. For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest