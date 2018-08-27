Viganò Fears For His Life - Has Gone Into Hiding

Clicks349Viganò Fears For His Life - Has Gone Into Hiding
Clicks349
The National Catholic Register's Edward Pentin broke the story about the letter alleging Pope Francis knew about sexual misconduct charges against Theodore McCarrick. Pentin tells us about the … More
Write a comment
"Cupich, Tobin, and Farrell constitute the vanguard in the reversal of positions that Pope Francis has wanted to impose in the hierarchy of the United States. And all three are fervent supporters of the Jesuit James Martin." (Sandro Magister)
Like