RESISTING FRANCIS to his FACE: Standing with Viganò

Clicks65RESISTING FRANCIS to his FACE: Standing with Viganò
Clicks65
Michael Matt takes on Catholics who are not supporting Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, including those so-called traditionalists who dismiss Viganò on the grounds that he's not a traditionalist. Plus,… More
Write a comment
Dear Michael Matt Precisely because we respect the papal office we can not call an apostate like Bergoglio "Holy Father" because the Magisterium of the Catholic Church has decreed invalid and null the elevation of a heretic to the papacy. Bergoglio was already a notorious and contumacious heretic and apostate in Argentina. To think that an apostate can become a pope is a denial of the Catholic … More
Like