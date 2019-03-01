St. Angela of the Cross | 02nd March

Atmadarshan Tv Angela of the Cross Guerrero y González, (Spanish: Ángela de la Cruz Guerrero y González; 30 January 1846 – 2 March 1932) , was a Spanish religious sister and the foundress of the … More

Atmadarshan Tv Angela of the Cross Guerrero y González, (Spanish: Ángela de la Cruz Guerrero y González; 30 January 1846 – 2 March 1932) , was a Spanish religious sister and the foundress of the Sisters of the Company of the Cross, a Roman Catholic religious institute dedicated to helping the abandoned poor and the ill with no one to care for them. She was canonized in 2003 by Pope John Paul II.