US Veteran Parachutes in D-Day Ceremony

Parachutists are jumping over Normandy again, just as soldiers did 75 years ago for D-Day - but this time without being shot at. C-47 transporters dropped string after string of parachutists, a … More

Parachutists are jumping over Normandy again, just as soldiers did 75 years ago for D-Day - but this time without being shot at. C-47 transporters dropped string after string of parachutists, a couple hundred in all, including a D-Day veteran, Tom Rice. "It went perfect, perfect jump," the 97-year-old said afterward. "I feel great. I'd go up and do it all again." (AP)