Exposed 30 Week Late Term Abortion New Mexico

Clicks31Exposed 30 Week Late Term Abortion New Mexico
Abortion Free New Mexico is working with Priests for Life to raise national awareness about late term abortion. EXPOSED: 30 Week Late Term Abortion (May 2, 2017) Southwestern Women's Options located in Albuquerque, New Mexico Fully Funded by New … [More]
The reality is, what an abortionist considers the life and health of the mother has no limits. In fact, Carhart, when he spoke to Johns Hopkins University, said he trusts women; if a woman decides she needs to see him, she needs to see him. In the same talk he as much as said men have the ability to walk away from their children at any point of their life, thru adulthood, therefore women should not be denied the same option. This is their solution to the "problem" of an unplanned pregnancy.
