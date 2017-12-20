Language

There Is A Climate of Vengeance and Retaliation in the Church

Confessor Archbishop Luigi Negri, a signatory of the Kazakhstan declaration against Amoris Laetitia, said in a recent interview that the bishops are intimidated to speak out. Quote, "In the Church … More
