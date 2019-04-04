Two 4th Grade students from Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Potomac, Maryland welcome Archbishop Wilton Gregory to the Archdiocese of Washington following his appointment by Pope Francis on … More

Two 4th Grade students from Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Potomac, Maryland welcome Archbishop Wilton Gregory to the Archdiocese of Washington following his appointment by Pope Francis on April 4, 2019 to become the Seventh Archbishop of Washington. The students welcome Archbishop Gregory by introducing him to the Archdiocese of Washington's vibrant and multicultural spiritual family, prestigious and faith-filled Catholic Schools, and wide-reaching and generous charitable impact, before being welcomed by many more members of the Archdiocese of Washington community.