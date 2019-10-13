A Word on Amazon: From an American Diocesan Priest

RTV's Sunday Sermon this week focuses on the Amazon Synod. Father presents a beautiful history of the Catholic Church's glorious missionary activity in the Amazonian Region and then explains how the … More

#AmazonSynod RTV's Sunday Sermon this week focuses on the Amazon Synod. Father presents a beautiful history of the Catholic Church's glorious missionary activity in the Amazonian Region and then explains how the Church of Accompaniment, under Pope Francis, is exploiting the crisis in the Church there today for the advancement of their own radical agenda. Please share this powerful sermon. For all the latest from Rome, follow Michael Matt on Twitter @Michael _J_Matt, Facebook, here on YouTube (SUBSCRIBE NOW) and the Remnant website: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php