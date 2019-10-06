Cardinals for Politics, Not for the Church

The new Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, a Jesuit, confessed that he does not know why Pope Francis made him a cardinal. “The Pope usually appoints bishops from poorer countries as cardinal… More

The new Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, a Jesuit, confessed that he does not know why Pope Francis made him a cardinal. “The Pope usually appoints bishops from poorer countries as cardinals. It is well known that Luxembourg is not one of them,” he told lessentiel.lu. He guesses that his nomination had something to do with the fact that he is President of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union. The most recent topic of discussion in this Commission was about automatic combat drones.



Hollerich also believes in Francis’ climate religion . Quote, “As a matter of fact, I use glass instead of plastic bottles.” He also intends to buy a more environmentally friendly car and tries to avoid air travel as best he can. Nevertheless, he will accompany Francis on his trip to Japan where Hollerich has lived for 23 years.



According to Hollerich , it is better to have popes who are not from Europe. As an argument for this thesis, Hollerich adduces - quote – “all the good that an Argentinean pope has brought to the Church.” He believes that “in Europe we are to focused on tradition,” while Francis has brought “a new wind” to the Church and “this is doing our continent a lot of good.”



Another neo-cardinal, Bologna Archbishop Matteo Zuppi , showered his audience during a homily before his departure to Rome with the mantra “hospitality,” a codeword for “mass immigration.” He insinuated that everybody who does not agree with him on that was – quote – “fearful.” Among all neo-cardinals, Zuppi brought far the biggest crowd with him to Rome, among his guests is Romano Prodi, a former leftwing Italian prime minister, President of the European Commission and faithful servant of the rich and powerful.