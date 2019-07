An a capella group surprises Chick-fil-A. Maybe they were clued in that something was up by 98% of theirbeing male?The staff singing and dancing in the background are the …

full house

An a capella group surprises Chick-fil-A. Maybe they were clued in that something was up by 98% of theirbeing male?The staff singing and dancing in the background are the best! We LOVE Chick-fil-A.