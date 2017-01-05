John 1-43-51

Clicks35John 1-43-51
Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick: Jesus in Gennabris
Meantime Philip had gone to Nathanael's office, in which he found several clerks, Nathanael being in a room upstairs. Philip had never before spoken
42
Life of Jesus Christ
of Jesus to Nathanael, since he, Nathanael, had not accompanied his friends to Gennabris. They were, however, well acquainted with each other, and Philip, full of joy, was enthusiastic when speaking of Jesus. "He is," he said, "the Messiah of whom the Prophets … [More]
Christmas Weekday (January 5th)
First Letter of John 3:11-21.
Beloved: This is the message you have heard from the beginning: we should love one another,
unlike Cain who belonged to the evil one and slaughtered his brother. Why did he slaughter him? Because his own works were evil, and those of his brother righteous.
Do not be amazed, (then,) brothers, if the world hates you.
We know that we have passed from death to life because we love our brothers. Whoever does not love remains … [More]
