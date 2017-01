John 1-43-51

Christmas Weekday (January 5th)



First Letter of John 3:11-21.

B

eloved: This is the message you have heard from the beginning: we should love one another,unlike Cain who belonged to the evil one and slaughtered his brother. Why did he slaughter him? Because his own works were evil, and those of his brother righteous.Do not be amazed, (then,) brothers, if the world hates you.We know that we have passed from death to life because we love our brothers. Whoever does not love remains … [More]