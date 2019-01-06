Mc Carrick's victim tells all about his interview with Vatican officials at Cardinal Dolan's chancery in New York City

Clicks209Mc Carrick's victim tells all about his interview with Vatican officials at Cardinal Dolan's chancery in New York City
James Grein, the victim of ExCardinal Theodore McCarrick, explains his recent testimony to Catholic Vatican Officials regarding ex Cardinal McCarrick and further explains McCarrick's connection to … More
Connects the dots from "the errors of Russia" (Bella Dodds) to infiltration of the Church, the Saint Gallens Mafia, the smoke of Satan, Globalism, open borders to the West... James Grein's testimony reveals the need for courageous investigation of the St. Gallens globalist web.