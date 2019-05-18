Clicks136
Alice von Hildebrand—Bella Dodd Recruited 1,100 Communists to Enter Catholic Seminaries
Alice von Hildebrand, the spouse of the famous theologian :: Bella Dodd Recruited 1,100 Communists to Enter Catholic Seminaries
Very important indeed given what Marie Carre the French nurse published when she discovered the writings of a communist priest. She converted herself to Catholicism from Protestantism as we can read on her book here : www.amazon.co.uk/…/0895554496
But one can find this book for free here : archive.org/…/Aa-1025TheMemoi…
And there are also the speeches of Bella Dodd herself.
But one can find this book for free here : archive.org/…/Aa-1025TheMemoi…
And there are also the speeches of Bella Dodd herself.