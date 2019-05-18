Clicks136

Alice von Hildebrand—Bella Dodd Recruited 1,100 Communists to Enter Catholic Seminaries

Ludovic Denim
13
Bella Dodd Recruited 1,100 Communists to Enter Catholic Seminaries
Very important indeed given what Marie Carre the French nurse published when she discovered the writings of a communist priest. She converted herself to Catholicism from Protestantism as we can read on her book here : www.amazon.co.uk/…/0895554496

But one can find this book for free here : archive.org/…/Aa-1025TheMemoi…

And there are also the speeches of Bella Dodd herself.
