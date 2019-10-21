Clicks975
The Idols of Pachamama in Rome Are Destroyed and Cast Into the Tiber River
Dr Taylor Marshall explains how the Pachamama idols were thrown into the Tiber River and the history of Elijah, Saint Benedict, and Saint Boniface in destroying pagan idols. He also examines the …More
Dr Taylor Marshall explains how the Pachamama idols were thrown into the Tiber River and the history of Elijah, Saint Benedict, and Saint Boniface in destroying pagan idols. He also examines the history of the tomb of Romulus and its connection with the Church of St Maria Traspotina, which was polluted by these idols.
Laudetur Jesus Christus et Maria Immaculata.
Sáncte Míchael Archángele, defénde nos in proélio
