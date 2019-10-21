The Idols of Pachamama in Rome Are Destroyed and Cast Into the Tiber River

Dr Taylor Marshall explains how the Pachamama idols were thrown into the Tiber River and the history of Elijah, Saint Benedict, and Saint Boniface in destroying pagan idols. He also examines the … More

Dr Taylor Marshall explains how the Pachamama idols were thrown into the Tiber River and the history of Elijah, Saint Benedict, and Saint Boniface in destroying pagan idols. He also examines the history of the tomb of Romulus and its connection with the Church of St Maria Traspotina, which was polluted by these idols.