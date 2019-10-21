Clicks975

The Idols of Pachamama in Rome Are Destroyed and Cast Into the Tiber River

malemp
32
Dr Taylor Marshall explains how the Pachamama idols were thrown into the Tiber River and the history of Elijah, Saint Benedict, and Saint Boniface in destroying pagan idols. He also examines the …More
Dr Taylor Marshall explains how the Pachamama idols were thrown into the Tiber River and the history of Elijah, Saint Benedict, and Saint Boniface in destroying pagan idols. He also examines the history of the tomb of Romulus and its connection with the Church of St Maria Traspotina, which was polluted by these idols.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

aderito
i agree with Dr Marshall
  • Report
Eva
Marshall in his comments on youtube says that both St. Maria Traspontina and St. Peter's - where this statue was - should be re-consecrated
  • Report
advoluntas@aol.com
Laudetur Jesus Christus et Maria Immaculata.
Sáncte Míchael Archángele, defénde nos in proélio
  • Report
advoluntas@aol.com and one more user like this.
advoluntas@aol.com likes this.
adeste fideles likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up