‘Nothing’s going to stop me defending my son’ – father of boy who’s set to undergo sex change

Transgender therapy for children of all ages is gaining popularity at a cosmic speed all over the world. Are efforts to fix what nature apparently got wrong justified – especially at such a tender … More

Transgender therapy for children of all ages is gaining popularity at a cosmic speed all over the world. Are efforts to fix what nature apparently got wrong justified – especially at such a tender age – or are we putting our young in danger? We talked about that with Jeff Younger, the father of a boy assigned for sex change therapy, and sociologist Frank Furedi. Follow twitter.com/sophieco_rt Podcast soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/sophieco RT LIVE www.youtube.com/watch Check out www.rt.com Subscribe to RT! www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwvZwUam-URkx… Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/RTnews Follow us on VK m.vk.com/rt_international Follow us on Twitter twitter.com/rt_com Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/rt/ Follow us on Google+ accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin Follow us on Soundcloud soundcloud.com/rttv #RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.