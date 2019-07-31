The Truth About 'Cardinal' homosexual predator, and Satanist Joseph Bernardin - Archangel Foundation Official Statement

If you were abused by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin or any Catholic clergyman or lay employee, please contact your state's Attorney General's office and reach out to us at: contact@archangelfoundationinc… More

If you were abused by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin or any Catholic clergyman or lay employee, please contact your state's Attorney General's office and reach out to us at: contact@archangelfoundationinc.com or 1 (312) 625 0188 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A transcript of this statement can be found here: drive.google.com/…/view ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Content Attributions: Joseph Bernardin Photo Portrait - Loyola University Chicago Joseph Bernardin Press Photo - The Associated Press Archdiocese of Chicago Chancery Photo - The Archangel Foundation St. Mary of the Lake University/Mundelein Seminary Photo - Chicago Sun Times Fr. Malachi Martin Press Photo - The Irish Times Fr. Andrew Greeley Press Photo - The New York Times Randy Engel Photo Portrait - Renew America Everlasting Sky Gradient - webgradients.com Church Bells Audio - www.zapsplat.com S. Andrea al Quirinale Photo - by photographer "antmoose" under creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/ license ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A special thank you to Church Militant for their original reporting on the revelations regarding Joseph Bernardin.