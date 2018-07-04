Language

Clicks
53
Blessed Joseph Kowalski - July 4

Irapuato 1
Early life Joseph Kowalski was born at Siedliska near Rzeszów, in Poland, on the 13th March 1911, to Wojciech and Zofia Borowiec, the seventh of nine children. His parents, practising Catholics, … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
Saints of the Day: Our Lady of Refuge
blessed-agatha-yun-jeom-hye/
saint-albert-quadrelli/
saint-andrew-of-crete/
saint-anthony-daniel/
saint-aurelian-of-lyons/
saint-bertha-of-blangy/
catholicsaints.info/saint-carileffo-of-anille/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-catherine-jarrige/
catholicsaints.info/saint-cesidio-giacomantonio/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-damiano…
catholicsaints.info/… More
Like
More