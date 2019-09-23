An Unusual Prophecy Written in 1970 – From Argentina Marco Tosatti published an outlook taken from the 500-page book “From Kabbalah to Progressism” by Father Julio Meinvielle, published in 1970. At … More

Marco Tosatti published an outlook taken from the 500-page book “From Kabbalah to Progressism” by Father Julio Meinvielle, published in 1970. At the end of the book Meinvielle makes interesting statements about the end time of the Church. Meinvielle was a priest from Buenos Aires and a prolific writer. He died in 1973.



There Will Be Two Churches



We may soon have two Churches, Meinvielle wrote in 1970. One, he calls, the Church of Propaganda, and the other, the Church of Silence. According to him, the Church of Propaganda is the part of the Catholic Church which is conquered by the enemy and transformed into a Gnostic Church.



A Gnostic Church



Gnostic means that this Church will be reduced to many words and theories. It will be abstract, a matter of feelings, with little real impact on reality. For this Church, God is unknowable and therefore irrelevant. For the Gnostic Church, nature is something invented by men. This allows to deny elementary distinctions like the one between male and female. Gnosticism has also no use for sin. According to Meinvielle, the Gnostic Church will be exalted by propaganda. It will have bishops, priests and theologians. In a similar way, the Church of Silence will have priests, bishops and faithful, but it will be a small flock, scattered throughout the earth.



One Pope for Two Churches



Father Meinvielle stresses that the same Pope will preside over both Churches. Therefore, from the outside both could look like one single Church. This is possible, because the Pontiff will adopt an ambiguous attitude. Sometimes, he will profess a correct, unassailable doctrine, sometimes be equivocal and even commit reprehensible facts and encourage the subversion operated by the Gnostic Church.



The Church Will Remain – The Question is How?



Theology has held onto Mt 16 which says that the gates of hell will not prevail over the Church. However, Father Meinvielle points out that the Church may continue to exist, though stained with a widespread defection from the Faith in her midst. He refers to the famous passage in Lk 18,8 when Christ asks, “When the Son of Man comes, will he still find faith on the earth?" Saint Paul also speaks of a universal apostasy before Christ’s second coming. It seems that much of what Meinvielle wrote in 1970, has already happened.