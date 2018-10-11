London: 423 new mosques, 100 Shariah courts

“LONDON IS MORE ISLAMIC THAN MANY MUSLIM COUNTRIES PUT TOGETHER,” ISLAMIC PREACHER MAULANA SYED RAZA RIZVI TOLD LOCAL MEDIA.

Mosques are popping up all over Britain, especially in its capital city of London. Sharia courts are in full function in London; handing out actual decisions to London’s ever growing Muslim population.Churches still outnumber mosques in Britain, but there are many mosques that are becoming overcrowded. Five years ago the Daily Mail published photos of churches and mosques in London (above picture). The difference was astonishing.The St Mary’s Church had only 12 people attending mass. While nearby at the Brune Street Estate mosque, there were hundreds of Muslims in the street, and the mosque was full.