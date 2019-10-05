Serious desecration and political demonstration in the cathedral of Sao Paulo in support of the Amazonian Synod





Shame in the cathedral of Sao Paolo with the presence of Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer, Archbishop of Sao Paulo, and recently elected vice president of CELAM and Cardinal Hummes. Video www.youtube.com/watch Shame in the cathedral of Sao Paolo with the presence of Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer, Archbishop of Sao Paulo, and recently elected vice president of CELAM and Cardinal Hummes.

There was an act of support from the Amazonian synod they called "ecumenical" but attended by characters who had little of Christians desecrating a major Catholic altar. There were an imam, a Buddhist monk, a witch-priestess of Candomblé, a Jewish rabbi, a spiritualist ... There was also an evangelical pastor very famous for his campaign to get Lula da Silva out of jail.With all those people of the lowest kind on the altar, it is not uncommon for the cathedral of Sao Paolo, to be filled with posters asking for Lula's freedom and that the majority of attendees were not Catholic. It is not surprising that the following day an article entitled "Get the workers' party (PT) out of the altar appeared in the Folha de Londrina newspaper!Here is a testimony of a Catholic who had come to pray at the cathedral:I did not know that this act was going to be done for the synod, I went to the cathedral with the intention of praying.Upon arriving at the cathedral I saw an unusual demonstration and went to find out. They told me there would be an act in favor of the synod, I decided to stay. Shortly after, two brothers arrived who already knew of the apostolate, one of them brought posters in opposition to the synod. Obviously none of us caused confusion within the Cathedral, on the contrary, the participants of the act turned around and came to ask us for explanations so the beginning of the confusion inside the cathedral was created thanks to the revolt of the participants against the Catholics . The cathedral security guard kicked one of our posters and diminished his violent posture after noticing that he was being filmed. Although the participants (who should not even be Catholics) tried to drive us out of God's house, we did not leave! Dom Odilo and all the religious leaders (and the entire cathedral) witnessed all thisWe left the cathedral after the act, and were booed with offensive and disrespectful words by people of other religions (and probably also Catholics adept at Liberation Theology) who were present, but I wasn't there to please anyone but the Lord , who must be loved!The cathedral is not a political platform! No more leftism within the church.