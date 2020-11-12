Clicks111

TATTOOS TO MONITOR FROM YOUR BODY, COMPUTER, PHONE, TV, ETC.

Fishermen
In order you to accept vaccine tattoo. Who Wants A Google Tattoo?? The Great Reset / Hugo TalksMore
In order you to accept vaccine tattoo.
Who Wants A Google Tattoo?? The Great Reset / Hugo Talks
Irutzun
Ticketmaster develops c0vid-19 Passport in phone and explains you what it is
Ticketmaster Will Require Tests/Jab To Go To Concerts
Fishermen
They think it's a new technological game. But it's the Evil One playing with their life! A game of death and torture.
Fishermen
Vaccine, Vaccine Über Alles. By Dr Geoffrey Brushwood
Irutzun
Normalizing Technological Tattooing for Vaccine Acceptance with genetic engineering.
Fishermen
@Our Lady of Sorrows
Irutzun
😡 Vaccine, Vaccine Über Alles. By Dr Geoffrey Brushwood
Irutzun
Irutzun
2º CONGRESO: ＶACUNAS Y TRATAMIENTOS ＣＯVID Dra.Brandolino Dra.Martínez Dra.Oliva Dra.Callisperis Dr.Sousa
Irutzun shares this
TATUAJES PARA MONITOREAR DESDE TU CUERPO, COMPUTADORA, TELÉFONO, TV, ETC Normalizando el Tatuaje Tecnológico para que acepten la Vacuna
