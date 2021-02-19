Bill GATES: "For upcoming pandemics: mass testing on the entire population every month, new MRNA vaccines and a global alert system." In English With Italian Subtitles. In a new video "philanthropist… More

Source of the text: Source of the video: youtube.com/watch?v=ojemm_QaH9U Source of the text: detoxed.info/…un-sistema-di-allerta-globale/

In English With Italian Subtitles. In a new video "philanthropist" Bill GATES explains how the next pandemics based on new variants of Covid19 will be managed: from a global mass screening thanks to new "mega testing" methodologies, where as many as 20% of the population per week, or about 100% every month or so, to a new global alert system where specialized teams will go into action at specific points with their own logistics and their own means, finally confirming the development of new MRNA vaccines which will be developed very quickly.